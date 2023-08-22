INDIA Bloc Set To Unveil Logo, Form Coordination Panels During Opposition Meeting In Mumbai | Twitter

New Delhi: The Opposition coalition INDIA will unveil its coordination committees and its logo at its Mumbai conclave on August 31 and September 1.

The committees are to be lined up dedicating the tasks like communication and preparation for the 2024 general elections. A joint secretariat for better coordination among the parties will also be announced.

Around 80 leaders from more than 26 political parties are expected to attend the third meeting of the alliance.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation INDIA is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties in their conclave in Bengaluru.

The leaders of the INDIA front with chief ministers of six states, including Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal as well as former Congress President Sonia Gandhi are expected to reach Mumbai on August 31.

MVA Partners Are Engaged In Micro-Level Planning For Opposition Meet

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the host, will host a dinner to the visiting dignitaries at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on August 31 while the lunch on the day of the meeting on September 1 is to be hosted by the Mumbai unit of the Congress. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners engaged in the micro-level planning for the success of the conclave.

In this regard a meeting was held on Sunday that was attended by Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad, Milind Deora and Naseem Khan and NCP leaders Narendra Verma among others.

