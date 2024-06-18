INDIA Bloc Parties Slam NDA Govt Over Alleged 'Stock Market Surge Scam'; Calls For Investigation

Sharad Pawar Meets TMC Members | X/NCP (SP)

The INDIA alliance is planning to put the ruling NDA government on the mat on the issue of a massive surge in share prices on the eve of the declaration of LS poll results on June 4.

As a part of these efforts, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) M.P.s called on Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Tuesday and requested him to support the demand for an in-depth investigation into the ``biggest stock market scam." The BJP said the allegation is totally baseless and is politically-motivated.

A delegation of the TMC, including Kalyan Banerjee, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghosh, met Pawar at this residence and alleged that a senior Union minister was ``directly involved" with the alleged scam. They said many of the exit polls were manipulated by the BJP to make it appear that the party was returning to power with a huge margin.

This majorly boosted market sentiments. The M.P.s said while retail investors lost about Rs 30 lakh crores, the big sharks made a killing. W.Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has already demanded a probe into the ``manipulation of the markets by using fake exit polls."

Pawar disclosed about the meeting with the TMC delegation in a FB post. Shiv Sena (UBT) M.P. from Mumbai south Arvind Sawant and Supriya Sule, M.P. and daughter of Pawar, were also present at the meeting. The issue is going to become a major bone of contention during the upcoming session of the newly-elected Lok Sabha.