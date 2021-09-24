e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra to reopen schools from October 4, informs minister Varsha Gaikwad
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 05:51 PM IST

India appointed as external auditor to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 2022-2027

The 65th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is slated from 20 to 24 September in Vienna.
ANI
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Vienna: India has been elected as the external auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period 2022-2027, the Indian embassy in Austria informed on Friday.

"A proud moment for the nation! India is elected as the External Auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA for the period 2022-2027," the embassy said. IAEA is the world's centre for cooperation in the nuclear field, promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology.

The 65th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is slated from 20 to 24 September in Vienna. Throughout the week, the organisation held 80-plus events on nuclear topics.

ALSO READ

In meeting with PM Modi, Kamala Harris to 'reinforce' strategic partnership between India and US:...
Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 05:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal