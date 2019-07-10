India

Updated on IST

India and Switzerland to exchange banking information by September 30

By FPJ Web Desk

India has moved down one place to 74th rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks, while the UK has retained its top position, as per data released by the central banking authority of the Alpine nation.

India and Switzerland to exchange banking information by September 30

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in