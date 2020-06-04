Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav call a truce and set differences aside

Differences between the uncle Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav may slowly be coming to an end as the latter has announced that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would not be fielding any candidates against his uncle in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Recently, the SP withdrew the disqualification plea against Shivpal Yadav from the UP Legislative Assembly.
While Akhilesh had earlier maintained that SP would be contesting elections alone, he has since said that they are open to forging alliances with smaller political parties and make some adjustments at the local level.
The Samajwadi Party had sought to disqualify Shivpal Yadav under the anti-defection law after he had floated his own party known as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. Although his party could not win any seats in the 2017 assembly elections or the 2019 general elections, it did manage to cause damages and prevent the victory of the SP in multiple constituencies.
Shivpal called Akhilesh as soon as the disqualification plea was withdrawn and thanked his nephew. This has sparked speculations that the Yadavs may be joining hands to fight the upcoming assembly elections.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)