Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav call a truce and set differences aside

Differences between the uncle Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav may slowly be coming to an end as the latter has announced that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would not be fielding any candidates against his uncle in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Recently, the SP withdrew the disqualification plea against Shivpal Yadav from the UP Legislative Assembly.

While Akhilesh had earlier maintained that SP would be contesting elections alone, he has since said that they are open to forging alliances with smaller political parties and make some adjustments at the local level.