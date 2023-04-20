India amplifying Global South voice during G20 Presidency: UN envoy; watch video |

India's G20 Presidency is not only focusing on its own priorities but also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries, said UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj. She highlighted that during India's ongoing Presidency, participation from Africa is the highest ever, with the inclusion of South Africa (G20 member), Mauritius, Egypt, Nigeria, AU Chair-Comoros, and the AUDA-NEPAD.

The 100th event under India's G20 Presidency

India's G20 Presidency reached its 100th event on April 17 with the Meeting of the Agricultural Chief Scientists in the city of Varanasi. The country is committed to forging consensus through the G20 process to find solutions to global challenges, following the spirit of ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, said Kamboj.

Three ministerial meetings held so far

Three ministerial meetings have taken place under India's G20 Presidency. The first was the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) held in Bengaluru on February 24-25, followed by the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) held in New Delhi on March 1-2. The third meeting, which was the second FMCBG meeting, was held in Washington DC on April 12-13.

Discussions focused on priority areas

During India's G20 Presidency, substantive discussions have been focused on priority areas such as inclusive and resilient economic growth, progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), green development and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), technological transformation and public digital infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions, women-led development, and international peace and harmony, according to an MEA statement.

Over 12,300 delegates attended G20-related meetings

Over 12,300 delegates from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far, said the MEA statement. The G20 represents approximately 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the world trade, and approximately two-thirds of the world population.

