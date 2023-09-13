INDIA Alliance's First Coordination Committee Meeting Concludes; Caste Census, Seat-Sharing Among Topics Discussed

The united opposition bloc INDIA's first coordination committee, held at residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, concluded on Wednesday evening, with key topics such as seat-sharing among allies and caste-census being reportedly discussed.

The INDIA alliance released a joint statement after the meeting.

Congress' K.C. Venugopal revealed that it has been decided during the meeting that there will be an opposition joint rally in Bhopal in the first week of October. The Coordination Committee has initiated the process of seat allocation, and it has been determined that member parties will engage in discussions to arrive at decisions as soon as possible. Today's meeting was attended by leaders of 12 different parties. Abhishek Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was unable to participate in the meeting due to the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"In the first rally, the issues of inflation, unemployment, and corruption of the BJP will be raised. We have also decided that none of the leaders from the INDIA Group will participate in the shows hosted by certain media groups' anchors," KC Venugopal said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) announced a 14-member coordination committee at its third meeting in Mumbai. The committee is tasked with evolving consensus positions on various issues faced by the country under NDA rule, and will also set up a common secretariat in New Delhi for campaign management.

The members of the committee are:

KC Venugopal (Congress)

Sharad Pawar (NCP)

TR Baalu (DMK)

Hemant Soren (JMM)

Sanjay Raut (SS)

Tejasvi Yadav (RJD)

Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)

Raghav Chaddha (AAP)

Javed Ali Khan (SP)

Lallan Singh (JD(U))

D Raja (CPI)

Omar Abdullah (NC)

Mehbooba Mufti (PDP)

