India Ahead channel director Goutam Mootha summoned by ED in Delhi liquor scam case | YouTube screengrab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to the news channels, Andhra Prabha and India Ahead channel director, Goutam Mootha, in connection to the Delhi liquor scam case, reported Republic TV. Suspicious transactions are reportedly under the scanner.

The development comes just a few days after the ED conducted raids at over 35 locations, including on the offices of India Ahead and Andhra Prabha, on October 7.

(This is a developing story...)