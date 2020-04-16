India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia

On Wednesday, India agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

This comes after India partially lifted the ban on exports of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. A Malaysian minister told Reuters that on April 14 India has given permission for Malaysia to import 89,100 tablets. “We will try to get more hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, which is also subject to stock availability,” he added.

Last month India had put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine to secure supplies for itself, before agreeing this month to supply it to some of its neighbours as well as to countries who have been badly affected by the pandemic.