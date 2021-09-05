India administers over 180 million COVID-19 doses in August, collectively more than G7 nations: Centre

India has so far administered 180 million COVID-19 vaccines doses in August 2021 collectively which is more than all the G7 nations combined, Centre said on Sunday.

"Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority", the government tweeted.

India administered over 180 million vaccine doses in the month of August - more than all the Group of 7 nations combined that includes Canada, Britain, United States, Italy, Germany, France and Japan.

According to the government, Japan has administered 40 million doses while Canada has administered three million doses, being the highest and lowest respectively.

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 68.46 crore.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:33 PM IST