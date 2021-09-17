India administers 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines till 1.30 pm on PM Modi's birthday

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, taking the total number of doses administered in the country to over 78 crore. India administered one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday till 1.30 pm.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered.

"On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during PM Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of Prime Minister's birthday.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said. The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:29 PM IST