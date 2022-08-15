Independence day: Kerala Congress attacks PM Modi, says 'need to free the country from SANGH PARIVAARWAAD'

'Corruption is damaging country like termite, country will have to fight it,' says PM Modi in his Independence Day address | ANI

In a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Kerala Congress opined, "We need to free the country from SANGH PARIVAARWAAD. There's a real need to raise awareness against these corrupt termites in power who eat and sell whatever we've built as a country in the last 75 years!"

It added, "The parivaar that killed the saint of peace, is ruling the country now. Fighting them and the hatred they fill young minds is nothing short of a second freedom struggle. This independence day is as much about celebration as it's about reclaiming India and its values."

The remark comes after PM Modi, during his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, said, "Two big challenges we face today -- corruption and 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption is hollowing the country like a termite. We have to fight it. We have to also raise awareness against nepotism (Parivaarwaad) to realise the strength of our institutions, and eradicate from the system and to take the country forward on the basis of merit."

PM Modi said, "In the past government, the people have looted banks and run away but now their properties are being confiscated and there is a process to bring them back and get all the money."

He said the nation will not tolerate corruption, but there should be no place for corrupt people as well. "Sometimes kindness is created for those who have been convicted by courts which is not right. This should not be done."

The Prime Minister came down heavily on nepotism and said not only in different institutions but in politics too there should be a resistance against family first policy.