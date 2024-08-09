Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Urges People To Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' A Memorable Mass Movement Again

PM Modi | File

As country is gearing up to to celebrate the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a social media post urged the people to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a memorable mass movement again this year.

PM Modi changed his profile picture to the tricolour to celebrate Independence Day, encouraging everyone to do the same to make the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement a memorable mass event. He also urged everyone to share a selfie with the Tiranga on harghartiranga.com.

Takin to X, PM wrote, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com .”

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Thursday that the third edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be observed from August 9 to 15 in celebration of the 78th Independence Day.

Soon after PM Modi's appeal on social media, many users, including BJP leaders and supporters changed their profile picture to the tricolour.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also updated his profile picture on X, urging people to join mass movement.

"Do change yours too! Let’s celebrate our Tricolour and strengthen our collective commitment to nation-building," he said.