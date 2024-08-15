Independence Day 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Vows To Defend Democracy, Constitution For 140 Crore Indians

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to protect democracy and the Constitution, which he termed the two biggest shields for 140 crore Indians, as he greeted the country on the occasion of Independence Day. India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Greets Citizens On Independence Day 2024

In his Independence Day message, Kharge said in a post on X, "My dear countrymen, a very happy Independence Day to all of you. We remember the sacrifices of millions of our great freedom fighters and pay our respects to them."

मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों, आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ।



हम अपने लाखों महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान को याद करते हुए उन्हें सादर नमन करते हैं।



लोकतंत्र और संविधान ही हमारे 140 करोड़ भारतीयों का सबसे बड़ा रक्षा कवच है।आख़िरी दम तक हम इसकी हिफ़ाज़त करेंगे।… pic.twitter.com/BER5JBpOyw — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 15, 2024

"Democracy and the Constitution are the biggest shields for our 140 crore Indians. We will protect it till our last breath. The opposition is like the oxygen of democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it is also raising issues for the public. It is a matter of concern that constitutional and autonomous institutions have been turned into puppets by the government."

Kharge added, "The dream of our freedom fighters was to maintain unity in diversity. But some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by forcibly imposing their views on the country. Therefore, it is important that all of us remain conscious of the freedom given in the Constitution regarding expression, life, food habits, clothing, methods of worship, and the freedom to move anywhere."

"As the President of the Congress Party, I want to assure all the countrymen that we will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption, and inequality. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," he said.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Extends Her Wishes To Indians On The Occasion Of 78th Independence Day 2024

Wishing the countrymen on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X, "Happy Independence Day to all our countrymen. Freedom, democracy, justice, equality, and mutual unity are our national resolve. These values are the foundation of our Constitution, protecting them is our ultimate duty towards the country. Our resolve to protect our freedom, the Constitution, and its principles is firm. Hail India!"