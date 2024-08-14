Independence Day 2024: 5 Nations Other Than India That Celebrate Independence On August 15

Schoolchildren wave Indian national flags to celebrate during an event ahead of the countrys 75th Independence Day in Mumbai on August 13, 2022. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE )

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, marking the historic day in 1947 when the nation gained freedom from British colonial rule. This remarkable event was the culmination of a long and arduous struggle, marked by the sacrifices of numerous freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a public address tomorrow following the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, reflecting on the nation's journey and future aspirations.

Several Other Countries Share Significance Of This Day

While India’s Independence Day on August 15 is widely recognised, there are a few other countries that also celebrate their independence on this date. The commonality in the date speaks to the global resonance of liberation and self-determination. Here are five countries that share this special day with India:

1. South Korea

Independence Day: August 15, 1945

South Korea celebrates its Independence Day, known as Gwangbokjeol or 'Restoration of Light Day,' on August 15. This day marks the end of Japan's 35-year colonial rule over Korea, which lasted from 1910 to 1945. The name 'Gwangbokjeol' symbolises the recovery of national sovereignty and the light of freedom that came with it.

The day is also important as it marks the end of World War II, which led to Korea’s liberation. This day is celebrated with various ceremonies, patriotic activities and the display of the South Korean flag across the country.

2. Bahrain

Independence Day: August 15, 1971

Bahrain, a small island nation in the Persian Gulf, gained its independence from British rule on August 15, 1971. Prior to its independence, Bahrain had been a British protectorate since the 19th century, with the British controlling its defence and foreign affairs.

The independence of Bahrain was peacefully negotiated, and the country later declared itself an independent emirate. The day is marked with celebrations, parades and fireworks, highlighting Bahrain’s rich cultural heritage and national pride.

3. Republic of the Congo

Independence Day: August 15, 1960

The Republic of the Congo, also known as Congo-Brazzaville, celebrates its independence from France on August 15, 1960. After World War II, the push for independence in many African colonies intensified and the Republic of the Congo was no exception.

The transition to independence was relatively peaceful, and the country became a sovereign state under the leadership of Fulbert Youlou, its first president. Today, Independence Day in the Republic of the Congo is commemorated with official ceremonies, parades and cultural events, reflecting on the nation’s journey to freedom.

4. Liechtenstein

National Day: August 15, 1940

Liechtenstein, a small landlocked principality in Central Europe, celebrates its National Day on August 15. While this day is not tied to an independence movement, it is of great national significance. The date was chosen in 1940 to coincide with the Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, a public holiday in the Catholic-majority country and the birthday of Prince Franz Josef II, who ruled at the time.

National Day is celebrated with various festivities, including a public gathering at Vaduz Castle, speeches by the ruling prince and prime minister, fireworks and parties across the country.

5. North Korea

Independence Day: August 15, 1945

Like South Korea, North Korea also commemorates August 15 as its day of liberation from Japanese rule, known as Chogukhaebangŭi nal or "Liberation of the Fatherland Day." The end of World War II and Japan's defeat allowed the Korean Peninsula to be freed from Japanese colonial rule.

However, the day also marks the beginning of the division of Korea into North and South, a separation that would later solidify with the Korean War. North Korea observes this day with military parades, speeches and various state-organised festivities.