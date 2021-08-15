Independence Day 2021: Here's all you need to know about 'Gati Shakti Plan' announced by PM Modi at Red Fort

Addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced plans for a new initiative dubbed 'Gati Shakti Plan'. The massive infrastructure master plan, he said, will be launched in the coming days.

The Gati Shakti initiative is a 100 lakh crore effort that the PM said would "make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy". It will create jobs and new opportunities and bring in employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

"Gatishakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones," the PM said.

Further details awaited.

