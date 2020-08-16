Independence Day 2020: PM Modi goes ‘vocal about local’, praises soldiers for giving a fitting reply on LAC and LoC

New Delhi: From sanitary pads to triple talaaq, from Covid-19 vaccine to women in combat roles, from self-reliance (Aatma Nirbharta) to giving a fitting reply to our enemies on the LOC and LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a range of issues in his address to the Nation on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.
The coronavirus pandemic cast its long shadow over the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here on Saturday, with celebrations remaining conspicuously muted and low-key.
Meeting children after his address to the nation has been an annual ritual for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since he took charge in 2014. However, in view of the pandemic, NCC members were invited to witness the event this year, instead of young school children. In his address to the nation from the fort ramparts, Modi pointed to the absence of children, the future of the country, at the celebrations due to coronavirus. "I cannot see young children in front of me today," he said.
In his 90-minute speech, the PM spoke about his pet initiative ‘Make in India’ and forwarded the mantra ‘Make for World’. He asked all Indians to be ‘vocal for local’. “The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products. If we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi said.
Citing an example, Modi said that before the pandemic, the country was not making N-95 masks, PPE and ventilators, but now it was exporting it. The PM spoke about his government’s commitment to providing clean drinking water to every household. He also said the optical fibre network would be provided to 6 lakh villages in 1,000 days.
The PM also announced a National Digital Health Mission to scale up the health care system in the country. He said that every citizen would be given a health ID. “Three vaccines are in different stages of testing. When scientists give the goahead, we are ready with a plan for production. How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time - we have a roadmap ready for that," the PM said. "In this corona crisis, many families have been affected, many have lost their lives. I know, with the resolve of 130 crore Indians, we will defeat this crisis,” PM Modi said.
He boasted about the digital health mission saying: "Every citizen will get a health ID card. Each time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile.”
Referring to the clash with China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, PM Modi said: "India’s integrity is supreme for us. The world saw what our jawans and we can do. I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort. From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), whenever India's sovereignty has been challenged, our soldiers have answered them in their own language," PM Modi thundered without naming Pakistan and China. Twenty soldiers died in the clash with Chinese troops on June 15. Whether it is terrorism or expansionism, India is fighting both, the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi highlighted his government's efforts for women empowerment and also broke various taboos against menstruation by speaking about sanitary pads. “We have worked for women empowerment. The Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat. Women are now leaders, and we abolished triple talaq, got sanitary pads for women for just 1 rupee," said PM Modi in his speech.
The PM said that of the 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in the country, about 22 crore accounts are of women. "At the time of corona in April, May and June, about Rs 30,000 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of women in these three months," he added. PM Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Saturday said that 2020 has been a very unusual year for India as it had to face the "twin challenges" of COVID-19 as well as aggression on the country's borders. Addressing a large gathering of Beijing-based Indian community at the India House on the country's 74th Independence Day, Mr Misri talked about the problems faced by the Indian expatriates in China. Many family members of the expatriates are stranded in India due to visa-related issues following the COVD-19 pandemic and disruption of flights.
Highlights:
National Digital Health Mission to boost health care system
Every citizen to get a health ID card
India to ramp up export of N-95 masks, PPE and ventilators
6 lakh villages to get optical fibre network in 1,000 days
Special campaign to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities
Project Lion to start for to save Asiatic lions
Project Dolphin will focus on both river and sea dolphins
NCC will be ensured to 173 border and coastal districts
One lakh NCC cadets to get special training
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)