Independence Day 2020: PM Modi goes ‘vocal about local’, praises soldiers for giving a fitting reply on LAC and LoC

The PM also announced a National Digital Health Mission to scale up the health care system in the country. He said that every citizen would be given a health ID. “Three vaccines are in different stages of testing. When scientists give the goahead, we are ready with a plan for production. How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time - we have a roadmap ready for that," the PM said. "In this corona crisis, many families have been affected, many have lost their lives. I know, with the resolve of 130 crore Indians, we will defeat this crisis,” PM Modi said.

He boasted about the digital health mission saying: "Every citizen will get a health ID card. Each time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile.”

Referring to the clash with China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, PM Modi said: "India’s integrity is supreme for us. The world saw what our jawans and we can do. I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort. From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), whenever India's sovereignty has been challenged, our soldiers have answered them in their own language," PM Modi thundered without naming Pakistan and China. Twenty soldiers died in the clash with Chinese troops on June 15. Whether it is terrorism or expansionism, India is fighting both, the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi highlighted his government's efforts for women empowerment and also broke various taboos against menstruation by speaking about sanitary pads. “We have worked for women empowerment. The Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat. Women are now leaders, and we abolished triple talaq, got sanitary pads for women for just 1 rupee," said PM Modi in his speech.

The PM said that of the 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in the country, about 22 crore accounts are of women. "At the time of corona in April, May and June, about Rs 30,000 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of women in these three months," he added. PM Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Saturday said that 2020 has been a very unusual year for India as it had to face the "twin challenges" of COVID-19 as well as aggression on the country's borders. Addressing a large gathering of Beijing-based Indian community at the India House on the country's 74th Independence Day, Mr Misri talked about the problems faced by the Indian expatriates in China. Many family members of the expatriates are stranded in India due to visa-related issues following the COVD-19 pandemic and disruption of flights.

