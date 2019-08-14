Independence Day 2019: Where to purchase tickets for I-Day Parade and PM Narendra Modi's address at Red Fort

India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi and will address the nation.

The day is marked by flag hoisting ceremony in the presence of the Prime Minister who later addresses the nation by armed forces of our country. The flag hoisting ceremony is followed by march past by soldiers and armed forces of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on August on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, read a statement. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

On August 15, at around 7:30 am, India’s Prime Minister will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort. The National Anthem will be sung on this national event “Jana Gana Mana”. The official time to sing the anthem is 52 seconds. There will be a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters at the Red Fort.

To be part of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, anyone can purchase tickets prior to 15 August. So where to buy tickets from?

1) India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters at Ashok and Janpath Hotels (open only on working days).

2) Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) counters at Coffee Home, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Food and Craft Bazar, Dilli Haat, Opposite INA Market and Shri Gandhi Aashram, Chandni Chowk (open only on working days).

3) Departmental Sale Counters at North Block roundabout, South Block roundabout, Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1, Bhairon Road), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 1), India Gate (near Jamnagar House), Red Fort (near police picket). (Available from 10 am till 5.30 pm daily).

4) Parliament House Reception Office (11 am to 4 pm, with Saturday/Sunday/National Holiday closed).

5) Government of India Tourist Office, 88 Janpath. (Closed on Sunday).