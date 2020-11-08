Indane customers can book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp: Check details here

The delivery and the way of booking Indane LPG cylinders has changed from November 1. Indane has introduced a new facility for its customers using which they can book an LPG refill through Whatsapp. Now customers can book an LPG refill just by typing REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and sending it to 7588888824.

"Customers can now book their LPG refills and check the status updates of the booked refills by sending messages over WhatsApp. This system is completely automated and facility is available 24/7 for LPG customers without any cost. Through this facility, we are also sending digital payment link and other pre-delivery check updates to LPG customers as free flowing messages. Customer must type "REFILL 16 digit ID" and Whatsapp to 7588888824; customers with registered mobile number can type only "REFILL"," Indian Oil said on its website.