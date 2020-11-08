Indane customers can book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp: Check details here

The delivery and the way of booking Indane LPG cylinders has changed from November 1. Indane has introduced a new facility for its customers using which they can book an LPG refill through Whatsapp. Now customers can book an LPG refill just by typing REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and sending it to 7588888824.
"Customers can now book their LPG refills and check the status updates of the booked refills by sending messages over WhatsApp. This system is completely automated and facility is available 24/7 for LPG customers without any cost. Through this facility, we are also sending digital payment link and other pre-delivery check updates to LPG customers as free flowing messages. Customer must type "REFILL 16 digit ID" and Whatsapp to 7588888824; customers with registered mobile number can type only "REFILL"," Indian Oil said on its website.
Meanwhile, Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for convenience of customers. The common booking number is 7718955555. The customers can reach out to the number 24x7.
"The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had recently said in a release.
Here’s how to book LPG cylinder via Whatsapp:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp Messenger.
Step 2: Type REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824.
Remember, customers will need to send the message from the registered mobile number only.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)