Increasing COVID-19 cases 'matter of concern', will release measures very soon: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country is a matter of concern. Cases have been increasing in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader noted, adding that his government will soon release security measures to contain the same.

India logs 2,527 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,527 new COVID-19 infections and 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India on Friday had reported 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases and 54 fatalities.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 15,079 which is 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 1,656 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,17,724. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 33 patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.56 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.50 per cent.

As many as 4,55,179 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.42 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:42 PM IST