Increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic is huge step, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Budget 2021

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday called the increase in the capital outlay of Defence budget "a huge step", which will provide adequate budgetary support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know the pandemic effect and its impact on the economic scenario. To get this level (Rs 20,000 cr) increase in capital outlay, it's a huge step by the government to provide that kind of budgetary support," IAF Chief told ANI on whether budget hike for modernisation would meet IAF requirements.

"Last year also, additional funds of Rs 20,000 crores were provided. That helped the emergent procurement plans of the three forces and that really helped us. I think it is adequate for our capability building," said IAF chief.

This statement comes after defence forces received an overall hike of around 7.4 per cent over last year as Rs 3.62 lakh crore were provided to them excluding pensions amid the China military standoff.

Additionally, the defence forces received more than 18 per cent hike over last year in capital outlay meant for acquisition of new weapon systems as Rs 1.35 lakh crore have been provided over the Rs 1.13 lakh crores last year.