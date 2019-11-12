Income Tax Department busts hawala racket of Rs 3,300 crore involving infra firms

"The search action was successful in unearthing incriminating evidences and establishing the nexus between big corporates, hawala operators and identification of entire chain of delivery, as well as siphoning of funds by way of bogus contracts to the tune of Rs 3,300 crore," the CBDT told the News18.

Funds meant for public infrastructure projects were siphoned off through entry operators, lobbyists and hawala dealers. The companies involved in siphoning of funds are mostly located in NCR and Mumbai. One such company was earlier searched by Income Tax Department in April, 2019, the release added.

The Board, the policy-making body for the I-T department, however, did not identify the entities raided. The companies involved in siphoning of funds are mostly located in the national capital region and Mumbai, it said. One such company was earlier searched by I-T sleuths in April this year, the statement said.

The projects are involved in bogus billings are major infrastructure and EWS (economically weaker section) projects located in Southern India. Evidence of cash payment of more than Rs. 150 crore to a prominent person in Andhra Pradesh has also been unearthed during the search.

The search action was successful in unearthing incriminating evidences and establishing the nexus between big corporates, hawala operators and identification of entire chain of delivery, as well as siphoning of funds by way of bogus contracts to the tune of Rs. 3300 crore. Unexplained cash of Rs 4.19 crore and jewellery in excess of Rs 3.2 crore was also seized during the search operation, the release said.