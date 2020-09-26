'Incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself...': India slams Pak PM over Kashmir comments at UNGA

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the United Nations General Assembly via a pre-recorded message, raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and eventually, triggering a massive rebuttal from India. In his comments he had said that the neighbouring country must "rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5 in 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir."
While Indian delegate Mijito Vinito had walked out of the UNGA hall when Khan started his usual "diatribe" about India, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti took to Twitter with a scathing response. "Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," he had said.
And indeed, Vinito was soon back with a strongly worded rebuttal.
"This Hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering, and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used today at this great Assembly by the leader of Pakistan (Imran Khan) demean the very essence of the United Nations," said Mijito Vinito, First Secretary, India Mission to the United Nations.
Reminding that this was the same individual who had, in July, "referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July", he added that Khan had also, "admitted in 2019 in public in the US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".
"Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?" he asked.
Exercising the right to reply, India said that Jammu and Kashmir was an "integral and inalienable part of India" and that any rules and regulations within the Union Territory were "strictly internal affairs".
"The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of," India said.
Vinito noted that Pakistan may not be able to grasp the tenets of peace, dialogue and diplomacy, adding that this was the same country that had "systematically cleansed its minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and others, through the abuse of its blasphemy laws and through forced religious conversions".
"What should rather be on the agenda of the UN is Pakistan's deep state and its unrelenting political and financial support to terrorist organisations and mercenaries which are a threat to global peace and security. The only crowning glory that this country has to show to the world for the last 70 years is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism, and clandestine nuclear trade," India's Reply added.
Incidentally this is India's third use of the Right to Reply. The prior instances too had been to respond to comments made by Pakistan.
