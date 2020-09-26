'Incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself...': India slams Pak PM over Kashmir comments at UNGA

And indeed, Vinito was soon back with a strongly worded rebuttal.

"This Hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering, and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used today at this great Assembly by the leader of Pakistan (Imran Khan) demean the very essence of the United Nations," said Mijito Vinito, First Secretary, India Mission to the United Nations.

Reminding that this was the same individual who had, in July, "referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July", he added that Khan had also, "admitted in 2019 in public in the US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

"Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?" he asked.