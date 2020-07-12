'INC needs to reward merit': Twitter reacts after Kapil Sibal expresses concern over Rajasthan political crisis

As the Congress found itself amid a crisis over the survival of its government in Rajasthan, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday wondered aloud if the party leadership will wake up once the damage has been done.
"Worried for our party. will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?" the former Union Minister tweeted.
Check out the reactions to his comment on Twitter here:
The party is facing its second political crisis within months of a revolt led by Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh, which ousted the Kamal Nath government in that state.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called a press meet on Saturday, where he termed the BJP a "shameless party trying to topple the Congress government when it is busy tackling the Covid-19 crisis in the state".
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday, triggering more speculations about the state government's fate.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)