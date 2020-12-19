In yet another blow to TMC, Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity resigns from party

In yet another blow to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity on Friday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and from each and every post of the party.

This came after the resignations of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, and Silbhadra Datta ahead of the elections to West Bengal Assembly that are due next year.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached West Bengal on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state. His visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly.

There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.