'In West Bengal Democracy Is Degenerating,' Says Governor CV Ananda Bose; Assures Doctors Of Support

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday met women leaders and doctors at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and assured them that he is standing with them in making West Bengal safe for women.

In his address, the Governor lashed out at the state government saying that democracy was degenerating in the state.

"In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating...This cannot go on. Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters or sisters...This society should become a place where women feel happy and secure. We have failed in our mission to our sisters. This is the minimum a civilised society should do This society should become a place where women should become happy This is the time for all men to correct ourselves...", the Governor said.

#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose meets women leaders and doctors at Raj Bhavan on Raksha Bandhan, he says "..In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating...This cannot go on. Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters or sisters...This society… pic.twitter.com/AP3jWkfviN — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

"This is the time to come together, As I say coming together is begining, keeping together is progress and working together is a success. My responsibility as a governor is to serve the people. I know the goal is far, the road is long but the march is on we will certainly reach our destination, I am with, I am for you," he added.

Leader Of Opposition In The West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At State Govt

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari also hit out at the state government alleging that it was unable to assure security for women.

"It is a matter of shame that the state government issues a notification which shows that there is no safety for women at night. While bills are passed to reserve seats for women in Parliament and the Assembly, there is talk of women's empowerment, there is talk of promoting women. At the same time, the state government says that it is not right for women to do duty at night. The biggest irony is that there is no safety for women at night in the state. Further, the government also says that women should not go out of the house even during the day."

'State Govt Trying To Influence Victim's Witnesses,' Says Counsel For Victim's Family, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya

Counsel for the victim's family, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya accused the state government of trying to influence the witnesses.

"The role of CM in the state of West Bengal is very condemnable. Wherever there is rape she wants to immediately get into contact with the victim's family, pay them money and say everything is over. Unfortunately, she has fixed a rate card for the rape victims...She attempts to purchase the witnesses," he said.

#WATCH | West Bengal | RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape & murder incident | Counsel for victim's family, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya says, "The role of CM in the state of West Bengal is very condemnable. Wherever there is rape she wants to immediately get into contact with… pic.twitter.com/i8UViNi7Ky — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

'Bengal Is Not A Safe Place For Women,' Says West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

Earlier today speaking to ANI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tore into the Mamata Banerjee government in the state saying that the Government had failed the women of the state.

"Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its women folk. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory where women had a respectable place in society...Women now are scared of 'Gundas' this has been created by the government that is insensitive to this issue," the Government"In Bengal, the government has ensured that woman has no protection, which is what is reflected after the gruesome tragedy that took place in RG Kar. This should not be repeated," the Governor added. Governor Bose is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the state.

#WATCH | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its women folk. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory where women had a respectable place in… pic.twitter.com/uTf61zczXQ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community. On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the BNSS around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.