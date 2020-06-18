In West Bengal, BJP workers raise slogans against Chinese 'Pradhan Mantri Kim Jong Un'

What's in a name, you say? Well, a lot. When Donald Trump came to India, we laughed at his pronunciation of Swamy Vivekananda, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli.

Only yesterday, multiple FIRs were registered against television news anchor Amish Devan over his remark Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, although Devgan maintains he meant to say 'Khilji'

And now, a BJP leader in West Bengal, while raising protests against China and its premier Xi Jinping has proudly said he will continue to protest against China and its 'Pradhan Mantri Kim Jong Un.'

The video, which was shot in Asansol, can be seen here