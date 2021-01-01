In view of New Year's rush, Delhi Metro restricts exit at 4 stations near India Gate

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the exit gates of its four stations around India Gate over the rush on New Year in the area.

The DMRC in a statement said, "Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at these stations."

The DMRC is taking precautions following a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advisory.

The DDMA on Thursday ordered the imposition of night curfew in the national capital on December 31 and January 1 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The decision was taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, the restriction is not applicable on interstate travel.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had said in its order, "This order has been issued due to the crowds celebrating the New Year. There is a danger of coronavirus infection further spreading due to increased crowd. According to this, more than five people at one time cannot assemble at a public place. New Year celebrations will not be allowed in any public place in Delhi. Places like restaurants, etc., which have a licence, will not come under the purview of a public place."

Delhi is witnessing a record decline in corona cases. As per the latest figures till Thursday, the overall tally reached 6,24,795. Out of these, more than 6.08 lakh people have been discharged and 10,523 have died.