In Uttar Pradesh, row over playing Hanuman Chalisa to counter Azaan

Lucknow: Amidst protests by Hindu outfits over use of loudspeakers for Azaan in mosques, the student wing of the ruling BJP has announced its decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa at public places.

In Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Gyanwapi Mukti Andolan, a radical Hindu outfit, has vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day, at the time of Azaan.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, in turn, has sought permission from the administration in Aligarh to recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at busy intersections and public places.

The ABVP has even sent a formal request to the Aligarh district administration listing the 21 busy crossings where the activity can be undertaken.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Aligarh, Rakesh Patel, confirmed having received such a request and said that he is looking into the legal aspects of it.

The former state secretary of ABVP, Baldeo Chaudhury, said that he is waiting for the nod of the district administration in this regard. He said that if permission is denied, the organisation would mull the future course of action.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Gyanwapi Mukti Andolan has already started recital of Hanuman Chalisa five times a day at the time of Azaan.

The chief of this outfit, Sudhir Singh, said that a request has been made to all residents in Varanasi to start the day with a recital of Hanuman Chalisa.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:29 PM IST