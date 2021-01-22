In solidarity with agitating farmers in Delhi, Karnataka farmer groups to take out tractor rally on Republic Day

Bengaluru: In a show of solidarity with the agitating farmers in Delhi, several farmer groups in Karnataka have decided to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day in Bengaluru. This will coincide with the tractor parade in New Delhi’s Outer Ring Road on Republic Day as a protest against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre.

The rally will also be in protest against the Karnataka government’s similar “anti-farmer” legislations, said farm leaders.

“Farmers from across Karnataka will participate in the tractor rally, which will see more than 1,000 vehicles on the road,” Kodihalli Chandrasekhar, President of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, told the media.

Khet Mazdoor Congress President Sachin Meega said that similar protests will be held in all district headquarters in the state by farmers over the same issue. Other than farmers’ groups, student and labour unions, women and Dalit groups are also likely to join this rally.