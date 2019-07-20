In Sheila Dikshit's death, I have lost a long-time friend, colleague: Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi [India]: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest. "I am saddened and shocked at the passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. A former Union Minister, 3-time CM and Governor, in her death I have lost a long-time friend and colleague. My thoughts are with her aggrieved family and friends," tweeted Mukherjee. The 81-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Escorts Fortis Hospital here in the morning.

"Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. At 3:15 pm, she again suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on the ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully," said Dr Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis. Born on March 31, 1938, Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She held the position for three terms from 1998 to 2013.