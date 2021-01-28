In poll-bound West Bengal, TMC and BJP now spar over language

Kolkata: After Hindu-Muslim politics, the poll-bound West Bengal is now witnessing politics over Bengalis and non-Bengalis.

At a time when common people started claiming that non-Bengalis are in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the non-Bengalis residing in West Bengal are in favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress as the TMC doesn’t discriminate anyone over languages.

“The BJP discriminates over languages but TMC doesn’t. As a chief minister, everyone is equal for all. We have recognized Hindi, Kurmi, Urdu languages. If Bengali’s have the right to learn Bengali, others also have that right,” mentioned the TMC Supremo.

Terming Mamata Banerjee’s claim as ‘divisive’ and ‘dangerous’, West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is ‘dubious’.