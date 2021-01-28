In poll-bound West Bengal, TMC and BJP now spar over language

Kolkata: After Hindu-Muslim politics, the poll-bound West Bengal is now witnessing politics over Bengalis and non-Bengalis.
At a time when common people started claiming that non-Bengalis are in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the non-Bengalis residing in West Bengal are in favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress as the TMC doesn’t discriminate anyone over languages.
“The BJP discriminates over languages but TMC doesn’t. As a chief minister, everyone is equal for all. We have recognized Hindi, Kurmi, Urdu languages. If Bengali’s have the right to learn Bengali, others also have that right,” mentioned the TMC Supremo.
Terming Mamata Banerjee’s claim as ‘divisive’ and ‘dangerous’, West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is ‘dubious’.
“At a time when Mamata Banerjee calls non-Bengali BJP workers as outsiders, she is faking concern just to get a vote. By including family members of the Maoists in the state government, she is just repeating her stand as of 2011. In 2011 she took the help of Maoist Kishanji of Jungle Mahal to form the state government,” mentioned Majumdar.
Notably, earlier this day under the banner of ‘Jagrata Bangla’ (Awake Bengal), the TMC Supremo had inducted 1543 people belonging to the Maoists families of Jungle Mahal to bring them to the mainstream.
According to poll analysts, as the election is getting closer, the political leaders will try to get close to the common voters.
“Language, Religion, saints become everyone’s own ahead of the election. Giving out doles is also common,” mentioned the analysts.
Notably, in the recent past, the two political parties also clashed over Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)