In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami govt announces free 2GB internet data for government college students

Chennai: In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, free internet data cards will be distributed to over 9.69 lakh students of Government colleges to facilitate attending online classes till April. Following the outbreak of the global novel coronavirus pandemic, classes are being held online for students.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that 2GB internet data would be given free daily till April for students studying in Government and Government-aided arts, science, polytechnic and engineering colleges. Besides, the facility would be extended to students who are enrolled on scholarship in self-financing colleges.

The data cards would be distributed through the State-owned Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), he said.

A cross-section of students welcomed the initiative. However, some saw this a poll-eve announcement and questioned why the Government had not extended such a concession in the previous months when students struggled to attend online classes as well as write their examinations online.