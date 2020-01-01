In Pictures: From Shaheen Bagh to Connaught Place, anti-CAA protests continue on New Year's Eve

New Delhi: On the last day of the year, anti-CAA protesters, including students and activists, staged demonstrations at several places in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Shaheen Bagh and Saket, and expressed hope that the Citizenship Amendment Act would be repealed in the New Year.

Around two to three thousand people, including women and college students, gathered at Shaheen Bagh, the tarpaulin-shaded venue for the protest for the two weeks.

The people at the "peaceful protest" against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) held posters, placards and the tricolour in their hands.

"I have come in the hope that something good happens in the New Year. I have come here because I was told that after Jamia and AMU, if you have to rekindle hope go to Shaheen Bagh," Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India said. Quoting legendary film lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi's line "jinhe naaz hai Hind par wo kahan hain", Yadav, who was a prominent face of the India Against Corruption movement too, told the crowd, "Jinhe naaz hai Hind par wo yahan hain (Those proud of India are here)." He also told the protesters that similar demonstrations would be carried out in other parts of the country to oppose the law.

"Wo todenge, hum jodenge (Those in power will break the country, but we, the people, will unite it)," he said, adding the people can win this "fight" banking on the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar and the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.