In Pictures: Floods ravage Assam; nearly 30 killed, lakhs affected

In the dreaded Assam floods, approximately 57,51,938 people in 4,626 villages in 29 districts have been affected so far. 427 numbers of relief camps are operational across the state. Total 28 people have lost their lives due to flood, as per latest figures.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed all Deputy Commissioners to provide sufficient relief materials and make necessary arrangements for drinking water, baby food, medical teams and medicines and cattle fodder in the state

Here are pictures of floods from Assam.