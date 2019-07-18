India

In Pictures: Floods ravage Assam; nearly 30 killed, lakhs affected

By Asia News International

People stand on a damaged embankment washed out by the flood in Assam
ANI Photo

In the dreaded Assam floods, approximately 57,51,938 people in 4,626 villages in 29 districts have been affected so far. 427 numbers of relief camps are operational across the state. Total 28 people have lost their lives due to flood, as per latest figures.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed all Deputy Commissioners to provide sufficient relief materials and make necessary arrangements for drinking water, baby food, medical teams and medicines and cattle fodder in the state

Here are pictures of floods from Assam.

A waterlogged village during the flood in Nalbari
ANI Photo
Flood-affected people place Corn on the roadside for drying after vast areas of agriculture land flooded in Kamrup district of Assam
ANI Photo
NDRF personnel rescue the residents using boats from the flood-affected area of Morigaon
ANI Photo
NDRF personnel during the rescue operation of residents from the flood-affected area of Morigaon
ANI Photo
NDRF personnel rescue the residents using boats from the flood-affected area of Morigaon
ANI Photo
People prepare a route from bamboo to move to a safer place from their submerged house following heavy monsoon rain at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam
ANI Photo
Villagers with their cattle wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rain at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam
ANI Photo
Two-wheeler riders and People wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rain at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam
ANI Photo
People using Banana raft move to a safer place on a boat from a flood-affected area, at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam
ANI Photo
People move to a safer place on a boat from a flood-affected area at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam
ANI Photo
A woman wades through a flooded area following heavy monsoon rain at Panikhaiti in Kamrup
ANI Photo
People move to a safer place from a flood-affected area on a boat in the Kamrup District of Assam
ANI Photo
An Indian woman washes clothes next to man cleaning a pot along a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains at Kaljhar village in Barpeta district of Assam
Photo by David TALUKDAR / AFP
One-horned rhinoceros take shelter on a higher-land in the flood affected area of Kaziranga National Park in Assam on July 18, 2019.
Photo by Biju BORO / AFP

