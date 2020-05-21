In Pictures: Cyclone Amphan leaves death, destruction in its trail in Odisha, West Bengal

Scenes of large uprooted trees, damaged houses and flown off roofs were observed, when Super Cyclone Amphan made its appearance over Odisha and West Bengal. As it pummelled through the night, it left behind a trail of deaths as at least 12 people were killed.

The severe cyclonic storm on Thursday weakened and lay centered over Bangladesh about 270 north-northeastwards of Kolkata with a wind speed of 27 kmph.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression during subsequent six hours," the IMD said.