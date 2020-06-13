In pics: Rajasthan Congress MLAs holed up in luxury resort break social distancing norms, take off masks

All party MLAs and independents supporting Congress have been moved to a luxury resort on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. A meeting of all MLAs was held on Thursday evening where CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, state incharge Avinash Pande, co-incharge Vivek Bansal and candidate KC Venugopal were present. Gehlot has gone on record to say their MLAs were being made offers but they are committed to the party.

Speaking to the media, Pilot said, “As the president of the party I wish to assure that all our MLAs and those supporting us are committed to staying with us. We have more than enough numbers and will ensure the win of both our candidates.”

Responding to the allegations leader of opposition in state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Such allegations are baseless when Congress itself is in power in the state. There are differences within the party. They should look into that.”

State BJP chief Satish Poonia challenged the Congress to put forth proof of allegations of horse trading by BJP.

Refuting BJP’s allegations Pilot added, “There is no factionalism in the party in Rajasthan. Also we have won every byelection held after our government has been formed. We will win this RS poll too. Yes we have gathered our legislators at a resort and this is to speak to them as this had not been possible during lockdown.”

On Wednesday evening the MLAs had been called for an urgent meeting at the CM’s residence where CM Gehlot met each one of them individually and told them they were being directly moved to Shiv Vilas resort on Kukas and they would be staying there till the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19. Some trusted MLAs had gone home at night and returned on Thursday.