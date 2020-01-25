In pics: Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis showoff their cricket skills in front of Hardik Pandya

On Friday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were caught enjoying themselves at the ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav' event in Nagpur.

The two were photographed playing cricket with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in Nagpur during the event. News agency ANI shared pictures of the event, in which Gadkari and Fadnavis can be seen bowling the ball to cricketer Hardik Pandya.