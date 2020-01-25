In pics: Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis showoff their cricket skills in front of Hardik Pandya

On Friday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were caught enjoying themselves at the ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav' event in Nagpur.
The two were photographed playing cricket with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in Nagpur during the event. News agency ANI shared pictures of the event, in which Gadkari and Fadnavis can be seen bowling the ball to cricketer Hardik Pandya.
However, this not the first time Nitin Gadkari was seen with a bat and a ball. Earlier on January 20, he was spotted at a ground in Nagpur’s Chatrapati Nagar showing off his skills on the cricket field, reported Republic World.
Later, Gadkari also visited other grounds where the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav' was organized. Khasdar Krida Mahotsav started on January 12, with the prize money of Rs 72 lakh, the sporting extravaganza will span across 40 different venues across Nagpur till January 26.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)