In Pics: Kashmiri children return to schools after 2 years of lockdown

Schools in Kashmir Valley were abuzz as offline classes for students resumed in government and private schools on Wednesday after a gap of nearly two and half years.

Students dressed in uniforms and wearing masks marked a remarkable delight for them as well as the parents.

After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and curbs on account of 5 August 2019 decisions, the students reunited with friends, giving educational institutions a joyful ambience.

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

Bilal Bahadur

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

Merriment was writ large on the faces of the parents and onlookers alike as students returning to schools filled the air with great fun and excitement.

The students are required to wear face masks, their body temperatures were checked with thermal scanners and sanitisers were applied on their hands as they entered the schools.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:39 PM IST