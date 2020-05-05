India

Updated on

In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute

By FPJ Web Desk

In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute

Wreath laying ceremony in respect of Col Ashutosh Sharma was held at 61Cavalry location, Jaipur Military Station on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, South Western Army chief Lt Gen Alok Kler and others paid tributes to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, here on Tuesday.

Other officers of the Army and family members and relatives of Col Sharma were also present.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground, where Chief Minister Gehlot and Lt Gen Kler paid their last respects to the slain officer. They consoled his family members present there. Col Sharma's wife, Pallavi Sharma, was seen greeting them with folded hands.

Soldier Welfare Minister Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram and other senior officials of the Army laid wreaths and paid their tributes. Colonel Sharma, who was among the five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday, is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while combating terrorism.

Here are some pictures from the wreath laying ceremony;

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground, where Chief Minister Gehlot and Lt Gen Kler paid their last respects to the slain officer
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground, where Chief Minister Gehlot and Lt Gen Kler paid their last respects to the slain officer
Sangeeta Pranvendra
CM Ashok Gehlot consoled Col Ashutosh Sharma's family members present there
CM Ashok Gehlot consoled Col Ashutosh Sharma's family members present there
Sangeeta Pranvendra
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground
Sangeeta Pranvendra
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid a tribute to Col Ashutosh Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid a tribute to Col Ashutosh Sharma
CM Ashok Gehlot
Col Ashutosh Sharma's family and CM Ashok Gehlot pay tribute to him
Col Ashutosh Sharma's family and CM Ashok Gehlot pay tribute to him
CM Ashok Gehlot
Col Ashutosh Sharma's wife Pallavi Sharma greets CM Ashok Gehlot
Col Ashutosh Sharma's wife Pallavi Sharma greets CM Ashok Gehlot
CM Ashok Gelhot
Col Ashutosh Sharma's family pay tribute to him
Col Ashutosh Sharma's family pay tribute to him
ANI
Col Ashutosh Sharma's family pay tribute to him
Col Ashutosh Sharma's family pay tribute to him
ANI
In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute
In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute
In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute
In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute
In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute
In pics: Family bids adieu to Handwara braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma, CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute

(With inputs from Agencies and Sangeeta Pranvendra)

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in