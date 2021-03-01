India

In Pics: After nearly a year of remaining closed due to pandemic, schools in Kashmir reopen for classes 9 to 12 today

Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, attend classes as Schools reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The students of classes 9 to 12 attended school for the first time since March 9, 2020.

Only those students were allowed to attend school who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.

Most private schools had sought no objection certificates from parents, absolving the school management of any blame in case of any health issue arising due to conduct of physical classes.

Several schools had asked students to bring along medical fitness certificates on the first day of the school. Schools across Kashmir were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

According to a government order, middle school level classes (6th to 8th standards) are scheduled to reopen on March 8 while remaining classes are slated to reopen on March 18.

Students attending class rooms amid social distancing in Srinagar on Monday as schools across the Kashmir valley re-opened after the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic.
Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, attend classes as Schools reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Kashmir.
School authorities conduct hand sanitizer and thermal screening of a student in wake of COVID19 in Srinagar on Monday as School across the Kashmir valley re-opened after the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic.
Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, attend classes as Schools reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Students arrive at a school after a gap of nearly one year, following COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the government, in Srinagar, Monday, March 1 , 2021. All the educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities in J&K, which were closed in March last year in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A teacher takes a class at a Schoolthat was reopened after remaining shut since March 19, 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar, kashmir
