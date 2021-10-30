In Photos: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Harihar Ashram in Haridwar after meeting with Shantikunj Ashram chief Pranav Pandya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Haridwar and met the Shantikunj Ashram chief Pranav Pandya. The Home Minister was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Shah addressed the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Shantikunj Ashram.

Shah paid a visit to the Parad Shiv Temple in the Harihar Ashram and garlanded the 'Parad Shivling'.

The Home Minister Uttarakhand visit comes ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections next year. Upon his visit, Shah also chaired the BJP Core Group Meeting at BJP State Headquarters at Balbir Road after lunch. After the Core Group Meeting, Shah left for Rishikesh and Haridwar to reach Dev Sanskriti University, Shanti Kunj, in Haridwar for a program. He later visited Harihar Ashram in Kankhal and met the sages of Haridwar and Rishikesh there.

Shah said a divine atmosphere has been created at Shantikunj in Haridwar by chanting Gayatri Mantra crores of times. He said that it gives energy and consciousness and increases the joy and enthusiasm in the person.

Shah reached the capital Dehradun today where he kick-started the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign in Uttarakhand. The Home Minister began the party's election campaign in the state by addressing a public meeting in Dehradun.

The elections for Uttarakhand state's 70 assembly seats will be held in February 2022.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:15 PM IST