In photos: Gujarat schools for classes 9 to 11 reopen today

Schools for classes 9th to 11th have reopened today, according to reports from ANI.
While it is not mandatory to attend these physical classes, the state government made it clear that the ongoing system of imparting education through online mode for these standards will also continue.
The schools have been instructed to follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirus, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.
"In offline classes, we are able to clear our doubts with more ease. It is more fun than online classes," a class 9 student in Gita Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad told ANI.
The Gujarat government last week allowed the physical reopening of schools for the students of Classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50 per cent seating capacity. This decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the meeting of the state cabinet, an official release said.
Students willing to attend the physical classes at school were required to submit a consent form signed by their parents.
Earlier this month, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions in the wake of a significant drop in coronavirus cases.
(With inputs from agencies)
