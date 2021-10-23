In photo: Kisan Rail completes 700 trips on Central Railway

Central Railway ran its 700th Kisan Rail from Sangola to Adarsh Nagar Delhi on 23rd October 2021. Kisan Rail completing its 700th run on Central Railway proved to be the most successful and biggest game-changing initiative furthering farmer’s prosperity. Central Railway transports 2.44 lakh tonnes of fruits & vegetables across India through Kisan Rail.

Ensuring access to bigger and new markets for the farm produce, with quick transportation, zero wastage, 50% subsidy, the Kisan Rail brings prosperity, joy & hope to the farmers of Maharashtra. Ever since the introduction of the first Kisan Rail, 2,43,524 tonnes of perishables have been transported in 700 trips of Kisan Rail by Central Railway.

Central Railway had the distinction of running the first Kisan Rail on 7.8.2020 and the 100th trip of Kisan Rail on 28.12.2020 which was flagged off by Hon’ble Prime Minister through a web link. The 500th trip of Kisan Rail ran on 12.8.2021. Now, the 700th trip of Kisan Rail left Sangola to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi on 23.10.2021.

Pomegranate, grapes, lemon, capsicum, musk melon, guava, custard apple, ber (Indian Plum) from Solapur region. Flowers from Latur and Osmanabad region, Onions from Nashik region. Banana from Bhusaval & Jalgaon, Oranges from Nagpur & other fruits and vegetables reach distant markets like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal quickly and freshly through Kisan Rail.

Enhancing the lives of the farmers, yielding good revenue with bigger markets, good price for their produce, quick transportation, minimum wastage. Kisan Rail has become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of rural Maharashtra.

The Government has also extended a subsidy of 50% to the farmers as a part of the Government’s vision of Operation Green – TOP to TOTAL under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This resulted in railways becoming the first choice of the farmers for their transportation.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said 700 trips of Kisan Rail elucidates its immense benefits to the farmers with quick and safe transportation & access to new bigger markets.

Central Railway presently runs 7 Kisan Rails viz. Devlali-Muzaffarpur, Sangola – Muzaffarpur, Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Sangola-Shalimar, Raver-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Savda-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, and Godhani - Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

