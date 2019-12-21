In jail for life, rapist MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also made it clear that in case of non-payment of fine by Sengar, the Uttar Pradesh government will have to pay from the state coffers, as provided in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar was a 'public servant' when he committed the depraved act of 'aggravated penetrative sexual assault' upon the minor girl...every coercive measure was adopted by the convict himself and through his henchmen to intimidate, harm and silence the victim girl and her family members from raising their voice against him.

"The convict was a key democratic functionary being representative of the people and the offence committed by the convict has eroded the faith of the people to whom he owed allegiance and a duty to exhibit upright moral behaviour and probity in personal and public life,"the court said in its order on quantum of sentence.

The court convicted 54-year-old Sengar under various provisions, including Section 376 (2) of the IPC which deals with the offence of rape committed by a public servant who "takes advantage of his official position.’’

"The offence of rape upon a minor child indelibly leaves a scar on its most cherished possession-- her dignity, chastity, honour and reputation.

Therefore, mercy in such heinous crime committed by powerful persons would be a travesty of justice and the plea of the leniency cannot be sustained.

It also directed that an additional Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to the mother of the rape survivor.

"Although no amount of compensation shall be enough to bring back her lost life and compensate for the anguish, humiliation and indignity suffered by the victim and her family, a reasonable and fair compensation shall at least bring some solace to their plight," the court said.

Besides, the court directed the CBI to continue to assess the threat perception to the life and security of the survivor and her family members every three months.

It said they will continue to reside in rented accommodation made available by the Delhi Commission for Women for one more year and directed the UP government to pay Rs 15,000 per month as rent.