In its eighth tenure, India set to take over UNSC presidency for August. Here is all you need to know

"Maritime security is a high priority for us and it is important for the Security Council to take a holistic approach to this issue. Peacekeeping is a topic close to our hearts given our long and pioneering involvement with peacekeeping. We will be focusing on how to ensure the safety of peacekeepers by using better technology and how to bring perpetrators of the crime against the peacekeepers to justice," he added.

"Further, as a country which has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, we will continue to keep the spotlight on counter-terrorism. I would like to thank Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) for counting to guide our permanent mission especially during our stint during the security council," he said.

India's tenure as a non-permanent member

India's two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.

The August presidency will be India's first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism.