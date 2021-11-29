'In ICU, still fighting...': Mallika clarifies after reports of father Vinod Dua's demise surfaces

Mallika Dua, daughter of veteran journalist Vinod Dua, denied reports of father's demise saying, he was still in ICU and fighting for his life.

"Request everyone not to spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU. Fighting still be whatever the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation please. I will issue all official news and updates on him", Mallika shared on her Instagram story after news of her father's death started making round on social media.

Earlier, Dua's daughter Malika took to her social media account to share the journalist being in ‘critical’ condition and admitted in an ICU.



“My papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible,” wrote Malika on her Instagram stories.



Dua, the 67-year-old journalist, is a renowned face in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV. He lost his wife Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, a radiologist by profession, this year in June after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

Dua and his wife were hospitalised in Gurugram when the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak this year. Since then, the health condition of the veteran journalist has been on a decline and he has been in and out of hospitals.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:58 PM IST