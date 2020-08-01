In Gurugram, video of mob assault man after assuming that he is smuggling cows goes viral; one person arrested

Self-proclaimed cow protectors are back – and with a bang, literally speaking. In a shocking incident reported from Haryana’s Gurugram, dozens of men were seen assaulting a man with a hammer, even as police looked on. His crime: ferrying buffaloes, which the gang thought were cows, in a truck in the area.

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place on Friday night at around 9 pm. The driver, who has been identified as Lukman, was pulled out and brutally assaulted, reminding people of the shocking 2015 Dadri lynching that took place in Noida, also on the outskirts of the national capital.