'In-depth and constructive': Indian and Chinese armies after 8th round of military talks

"On November 6th, the 8th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held in Chushul. The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the statement issued by the Centre said.

"Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation," it added.

The joint statement further said that both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. India and China have also agreed to take forward the discussions and push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon," the statement issued by the Centre said.

According to a report by PTI, nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff. The standoff between the two sides erupted in early May.