In Chennai, students protest against Russia's war on Ukraine

Chennai: After Russia launched military operation against Ukraine, thousands of students of Velammal Matriculation School, Mogappair in Chennai offered special prayers for peace on February 25.

Speaking to ANI, P Sumathi, vice-principal of Velammal school said, “Today our students were discussing how war is happening in Ukraine and they are asking me why they are doing this. Today we offered prayers so that peace would prevail between Ukraine and Russia.”

Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.

In Russia itself, protesters defied an official warning that explicitly threatened criminal prosecution and even jail time for those calling for or taking part in protests.

Hundreds rallied in cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, chanting slogans such as "No to war!" and holding up makeshift signs.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:55 PM IST